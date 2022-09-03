Ed Sheeran To Retire?

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Hal David Starlight Award winner Ed Sheeran performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 48th Annual Induction and Awards at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Ed Sheehan to Follow Coldplay’s Lead and Retire After 20 Years

Yep, after 20 years. So thankfully, we’ve got some time!

Ed Sheeran, who has had 10 number one singles and five number one albums in his career to date, says he wants to follow Coldplay’s success and end at the top of his game after a 20-year career.

Ed entered the music industry in 2011, which means he has allowed himself only nine more years to create albums and songs. The singer has previously threatened to stop making music, saying he would stop once he became a parent. He contemplated the move after he and his now-wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter.

When he was 28 years old in August 2019, Ed did, however, announce his semi-retirement. He then came out of his self-imposed exile and made a comeback to the public eye a little over a year after the break.

Do you think Ed will ever seriously retire? Why or why not?