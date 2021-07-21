      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran To Play Free Gig For 700 Fans

Jul 21, 2021 @ 6:29am
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Ed Sheeran attends the UK Premiere of "Yesterday" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Well this would be amazing, wouldn’t it? Ed Sheeran’s fans in England are getting a free show! Ed Sheeran will celebrate HMV Empire’s 100th birthday by performing for 700 fans.  Ed recalled visiting the retailer as a child saying, “HMV is a store that I spent a lot of time in growing up and a place where I discovered lots of new music, so I’m looking forward to celebrating this milestone with them.”

Prior to the free show, Sheeran will have to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. Although Sheeran tested negative, he will have to quarantine for 10 days.  Which artist do you wish would do a free show?

