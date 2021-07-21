Ed Sheeran To Play Free Gig For 700 Fans

Well this would be amazing, wouldn’t it? Ed Sheeran’s fans in England are getting a free show! Ed Sheeran will celebrate HMV Empire’s 100th birthday by performing for 700 fans. Ed recalled visiting the retailer as a child saying, “HMV is a store that I spent a lot of time in growing up and a place where I discovered lots of new music, so I’m looking forward to celebrating this milestone with them.”
To celebrate #happy100hmv @edsheeran will be playing a very special anniversary show at @hmvempire
Lucky winners of a free prize draw will be invited to attend. UK residents only
For your chance to win and full event details visit: https://t.co/i6A4EiwoG3 pic.twitter.com/ysrk1AP6YD
— hmv (@hmvtweets) July 20, 2021
Prior to the free show, Sheeran will have to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. Although Sheeran tested negative, he will have to quarantine for 10 days. Which artist do you wish would do a free show?