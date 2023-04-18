99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Threw Extravagant 30th Birthday Party For Wife Cherry

April 18, 2023 5:07AM EDT
Ed Sheeran Threw 30th Birthday Party For Wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran celebrated his wife Cherry Seaborn’s 30 birthday over the weekend. Of course he’s going to have the bash in his own restaurant Bertie Blossoms in Notting Hill! Ed invited all her close friends and family, decorated the whole restaurant with pink balloons, and installed a photo booth in the bar.

An insider said, “The champagne   was   flowing, and Ed made sure that the bar was fully stocked so everyone could order whatever they wanted. It was a really special night for Cherry, and Ed looked chuffed with himself when they finally left at around midnight.”

They are SO CUTE together!

