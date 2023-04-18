Ed Sheeran Threw Extravagant 30th Birthday Party For Wife Cherry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran Threw 30th Birthday Party For Wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran celebrated his wife Cherry Seaborn’s 30 birthday over the weekend. Of course he’s going to have the bash in his own restaurant Bertie Blossoms in Notting Hill! Ed invited all her close friends and family, decorated the whole restaurant with pink balloons, and installed a photo booth in the bar.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn depart her extravagant 30th birthday party ‘complete with a photo booth and pink balloons’ https://t.co/ENOmPo6prm — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 17, 2023

An insider said, “The champagne was flowing, and Ed made sure that the bar was fully stocked so everyone could order whatever they wanted. It was a really special night for Cherry, and Ed looked chuffed with himself when they finally left at around midnight.”

They are SO CUTE together!