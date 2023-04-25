Ed Sheeran Sued And Accused Of Copying Marvin Gaye

Source: YouTube

The jury has been selected for the case against Ed Sheeran for copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” from 1973. The heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote the song with Marvin Gaye, are alleging that Ed’s song “Thinking Out Loud” from 2014 is too similar to “Let’s Get It On.”

This is not the first time Ed Sheeran has been in court over his music. According to CNN, Ed was sued in 2016 over “Photograph” and settled in court and again in 2022 over “Shape Of You,” which he won.

You can see in the Genius video above that Ed sees enough similarity in the two songs at play enough to mash them up, but it will be up to the jury to decide if he owes Townsends’ heirs anything.