Ed Sheeran Says His Proposal To His Wife Was Almost Ruined

His new album = drops on Oct. 29, and Ed Sheeran is sharing a little bit about his proposal to his wife of two years, Cherry Seaborn. He told this story on a Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlanabout how humanizing it was to ask someone for forever!
“I remember getting down on one knee and I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And she was like, ‘Are you f—ing joking?’,” he said. “There was this long silence and I just went, ‘Please?’”
“It was the most human I have ever felt because in my career, sometimes you find it is like, ‘Can I do this?’ and people are like, ‘Yeah.’ You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, ‘Will you marry me?’” Sheeran continued. “It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes.”
And he had a whole plan set in place that was ruined by rain. He built a pergola at the end of garden that was supposed to be the setting with wine and the whole romantic setting. He had the date engraved on the ring, so he HAD to do it that day! He said, “I kept saying we should go for a walk and she was like, ‘No!’ I was like, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to go for a walk?’… Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do it today!’ It gets to 9pm and I was like, ‘For f–k sake!’”
The couple married in January 2019 after four years of dating — Sheeran wrote his 2017 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, “Perfect,” about Seaborn — and welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.
