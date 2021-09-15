Ed Sheeran Says Award Shows Are Full Of “Resentment” And After Parties Are “No Fun”

Ed Sheeran answered 21 questions for MTV including what his superpower would be and what his favorite fan gift is. Then in another interview he talked about how uncomfortable the atmosphere in awards shows really is.
Ed got candid during a chat on Audacy’s The Julia Show: “The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere,” “All the artists are sweet people, but they’re like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side eye.”
“It’s nothing to do with MTV or the award show, it’s at all the other awards shows [too]; Billboards, GRAMMYs… AMAs…It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that,” he continued. “In England, our award shows are just like, every one gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it’s just sort of a good night out.”
“People get the same feeling as me at those award shows,” “I’ve spoke to people and they’re like, ‘I just felt really depressed afterwards.’ The atmosphere is just not nice… It’s a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don’t like it.”
But the after parties have to be fun right? Nope. “The after-parties, again… it’s not just musicians. It’s musicians, all their entourages, then you got influencers and blah blah blah.”
