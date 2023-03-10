99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Previews New Song “Eyes Closed”

March 10, 2023 12:31PM EST
Share
Ed Sheeran Previews New Song “Eyes Closed”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran’s new album, Subtract (or “-“), comes out on May 5, but he’s teasing a single ahead of it. He posted to TikTok a video of him singing it while playing along on piano:

@edsheeran Eyes Closed. 24.03.23 x #NewMusic ♬ Eyes Closed – Ed Sheeran

He even joked in another video that he listens to his own music:

@edsheeran On repeat #NewMusic ♬ Eyes Closed – Ed Sheeran

It looks like the new single will drop in a couple weeks on Friday, March 24! Yeee!

More about:
celebrity news
Ed Sheeran
eyes closed
new album
New Music
subtract
TikTok

POPULAR POSTS

1

8-Year-Old Raises Money For Favorite Server At Waffle House
2

It's Been 10 Years Since... The Harlem Shake
3

You Laugh You Lose: Kicked Out of the Library
4

Three High School Students In Texas Raises Money To Help 80-Year-Old Custodian Retire
5

One Of The People Involved In Stealing Lady Gaga's Dogs Is Now Suing Her For Reward Money

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE