Ed Sheeran Previews New Song “Eyes Closed”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran’s new album, Subtract (or “-“), comes out on May 5, but he’s teasing a single ahead of it. He posted to TikTok a video of him singing it while playing along on piano:

He even joked in another video that he listens to his own music:

It looks like the new single will drop in a couple weeks on Friday, March 24! Yeee!