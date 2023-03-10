Ed Sheeran Previews New Song “Eyes Closed”
March 10, 2023 12:31PM EST
Ed Sheeran’s new album, Subtract (or “-“), comes out on May 5, but he’s teasing a single ahead of it. He posted to TikTok a video of him singing it while playing along on piano:
@edsheeran Eyes Closed. 24.03.23 x #NewMusic ♬ Eyes Closed – Ed Sheeran
He even joked in another video that he listens to his own music:
@edsheeran On repeat #NewMusic ♬ Eyes Closed – Ed Sheeran
It looks like the new single will drop in a couple weeks on Friday, March 24! Yeee!
