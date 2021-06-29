Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Bad Habits’ During Night TV Takeover

Ed Sheeran kicked off his residency on James Corden’s The Late Late Show on Monday evening (June 28). Of course you know Ed Sheeran shared his newest song, “Bad Habits,” backed by a full band while strumming on his acoustic guitar.
Before his performance, Ed chatted with James Corden from his dressing room. He shared his experience of being a new dad and it seems James and Ed had a pretty eventful evening the night before because Corden left his car somewhere in Malibu!
Catch Ed Sheeran on The Late Late Show through July 2nd. What do you think of Ed Sheeran’s new song, “Bad Habits?” Hint: we LOVE it!