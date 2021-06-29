      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Bad Habits’ During Night TV Takeover

Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:22am

Ed Sheeran kicked off his residency on James Corden’s The Late Late Show on Monday evening (June 28).  Of course you know Ed Sheeran shared his newest song, “Bad Habits,” backed by a full band while strumming on his acoustic guitar.

Before his performance, Ed chatted with James Corden from his dressing room. He shared his experience of being a new dad and it seems James and Ed had a pretty eventful evening the night before because Corden left his car somewhere in Malibu!

Catch Ed Sheeran on The Late Late Show through July 2nd.  What do you think of Ed Sheeran’s new song, “Bad Habits?” Hint: we LOVE it!

TAGS
bad habits Ed Sheeran James Corden Late Late Show
POPULAR POSTS
Missed Connections: Bourbon, Boots and Biceps
Kelly Tries Twizzlers For The First Time...EVER
You Laugh You Lose: Keep It Up!
Kanye West Is Suing Walmart For Ripping Off His Yeezys
Woman Who Caused Massive Pileup At Tour de France Will Be Sued By Event Organizers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On