Ed Sheeran Opened For….Ed Sheeran

June 26, 2023 10:07AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The crowd in Dover, Maryland were surprised when Ed Sheeran walked out when the opener was supposed to have taken the stage!  Khalid was the scheduled performer but was involved in a car accident. So Ed took his place opening for…Ed.

 

 

Ed told the crowd, “I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston.”

