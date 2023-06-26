Ed Sheeran Opened For….Ed Sheeran
June 26, 2023 10:07AM EDT
The crowd in Dover, Maryland were surprised when Ed Sheeran walked out when the opener was supposed to have taken the stage! Khalid was the scheduled performer but was involved in a car accident. So Ed took his place opening for…Ed.
@kaleysolitroHighly suggest taking your 7 year old on a date to see Ed. 🤩♬ original sound – kaley solitro
Ed told the crowd, “I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston.”
More about: