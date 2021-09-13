Ed Sheeran Once Took Taylor Swift To His Local Pub And No One Noticed

Ed Sheeran has revealed he once took Taylor Swift to his local pub for a drink but nobody noticed until a week later.
In a new interview, he mentioned he’s taken a few famous friends to his local watering hole, The Station in Framlingham, Suffolk. Locals tried to be funny with Stormzy…but another famous friend was different. At the 2:40 mark he said, “I took Taylor there once, but when I took Taylor no one really clocked who it was, it was like a week later that the person behind the bar was like, ‘Did you bring Taylor Swift in here last week?’”
MORE HERE