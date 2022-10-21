Ed Sheeran Might Be Getting Into The Sunscreen Game

You may not know, but Ed Sheeran is a bit of a business man. He’s got a management company, a London pub, sells art and now he might be marketing some sunscreen geared toward red heads.

It’s called FACTOR 70 and will have an SPF of…70.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

BTW…he gave an impromptu concert (free, no barriers and little security!) in his hometown of Ipswich earlier this month and gave his guitar to a 10-year-old. He said he started playing at age 11 and made the kid’s parents promise to make him practice every night!!