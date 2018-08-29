Ed Sheeran May Have Already Gotten Married

Ed Sheeran might have hinted that he is already married during a recent interview.

He’s promoting his new documentary “Songwriter,” out now on Apple Music, and he kind of dodged wedding planning questionsInstead of divulging any details, he pointed to a silver ring on his left hand.

The interviewer says, “All right! That’s exciting! Congratulations my friend. Congratulations! How did you sneak that one? How did you manage that?”

Sheeran replies, “Well, I never really do anything too public anyway.”

His rep did reach out after that interview and said Ed did NOT confirm his marriage.

 

