99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Made Philly Cheesesteaks For Fans

June 5, 2023 1:20PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ed Sheeran has been taking advantage of the cities he’s stopping in on tour and making some awesome experiences for unsuspecting strangers. He poured beer and performed at a brewery before his show in Atlanta. So when his Mathematics tour rolled into South Philadelphia, you gotta make some cheesesteaks!

Word got out (because Ed posted the address!!) and fans lined up at SQ Philips Steaks to get a free cheesesteak made by him! Of course, he got a quick tutorial from the owners on how to make the perfect sandwich with “slabs” of melted Cheez Whiz before he took over as cook [slash] server.

More about:
Ed Sheeran
Mathematics tour
Philly Cheesesteaks
South Philadelphia
SQ Philips Steaks

POPULAR POSTS

1

Louisville's D'Corey Johnson Shined on AGT
2

Congrats To Local Gymnasts At Nationals!
3

Ed Sheeran Surprises High Schoolers In Tampa
4

Miley Cyrus Says No More Tours - "There's No Connection"
5

'American Idol' Crowned A Winner...But Will Katy Perry Return Next Season?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE