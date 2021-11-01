      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Is Writing A Song For Season 3 Of ‘Ted Lasso’

Nov 1, 2021 @ 8:13am

Ed Sheeran is still doing a ton of appearances remotely promoting his new album from home, and Ed happened to appear on The Jonathan Ross Show with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham (who plays “Rebecca”).

Ed is a huge fan saying, “I’m obsessed with it,”  “It’s one of these shows where I’m constantly recommending it to people and they’re watching it instantly. I just think it’s great.”

The next season starts filming January 2022 [via Collider], Sheeran added: “I got asked to do a song for the next season,” before Waddingham interrupted him, urging: “Do it! You’ve said it here – you have to now!”

“No, I am!” Sheeran responded. “You don’t have to convince me!”

TAGS
Ed Sheeran Hannah Waddingham season 3 song ted lasso The Jonathan Ross Show
POPULAR POSTS
Sandra Bullock In "The Unforgivable"
You Laugh You Lose: Halloweenie
SPANX Boss Gifted Employees With $10K And First-Class Flights To Anywhere
Tom Brady Gives Kid Who Beat Cancer His Hat
Adam Levine Clarifies His Viral Reaction To A Fan Jumping On Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On