Ed Sheeran Is Married!

Ok…so we’ve kind of suspected that was the case six months ago when he was dodgey about the question during an interview. But now we know it actually happened just before Christmas.

According to The Sun, it was a lowkey ceremony with only 40 close friends and family…no celebrity friends or industry people. Word is they are planning a bigger celebration this summer for their famous friends, who had no idea they secretly married.

MORE DETAILS HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Justin Bieber Inspires A New Holiday Lady Gaga Talks About Being ‘In Love’ With Bradley Cooper Taylor Is On A Magazine Cover…Swifties Think It’s More Evidence New Music Is Coming We’re SHOOK Over The Final Stars Behind ‘The Masked Singer’ A Star Is Born Is Coming Back To Theaters With More Footage The Internet Thinks Bradley Cooper’s Ex-Wife Threw Shade…She Wants You To Calm Down
Comments