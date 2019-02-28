Ed Sheeran Is Married!

Ok…so we’ve kind of suspected that was the case six months ago when he was dodgey about the question during an interview. But now we know it actually happened just before Christmas.

EXCLUSIVE Ed Sheeran secretly married Cherry Seaborn at a top secret winter wedding in December at his Suffolk estate – with NO celebrity guests https://t.co/HZbYlDGK87 pic.twitter.com/pcYH3r4sez — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 27, 2019

According to The Sun, it was a lowkey ceremony with only 40 close friends and family…no celebrity friends or industry people. Word is they are planning a bigger celebration this summer for their famous friends, who had no idea they secretly married.

They found love right where they are because Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are reportedly married! https://t.co/6L3hKpiLVv pic.twitter.com/LqyKIGbXij — E! News (@enews) February 28, 2019

