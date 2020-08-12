Ed Sheeran Is Going To Be A Dad…SOON!
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn are expecting their first child. The couple have been spending most of the year in lockdown at Sheeran’s Suffolk home, allowing them to keep the pregnancy a secret. The UK Sun reports that Cherry is in the final stage of her pregnancy and is due in “later this summer.”
Sheeran announced in December that he was taking a break from both touring and social media, saying he would return with new music “when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.” He did, however, break that hiatus to pop in on a Zoom lesson for a class of UK schoolchildren in May.
