Ed Sheeran Is Doing A Global Live-Streamed Concert

Ed Sheeran announced a global live-streamed show, The Equals Live Experience broadcasting via Amazon Music on December 5 at 3pm EST.
Five fans – including one guest each – are being offered the chance to attend the 90-minute “stunning visual performance” in person.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amazon Music UK (@amazonmusicuk)
A post shared by Amazon Music UK (@amazonmusicuk)
Those tuning in from home can do so through the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and Prime Video. Further information can be found here.