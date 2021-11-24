      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Is Doing A Global Live-Streamed Concert

Nov 24, 2021 @ 7:57am

Ed Sheeran announced a global live-streamed show, The Equals Live Experience broadcasting via Amazon Music on December 5 at 3pm EST.

Five fans – including one guest each – are being offered the chance to attend the 90-minute “stunning visual performance” in person.

 

 

Those tuning in from home can do so through the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and Prime Video. Further information can be found here.

 

