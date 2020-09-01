Ed Sheeran Is A Dad!

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ed Sheeran attends the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 at the Grosvenor House on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
A huge congratulations to Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry on the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran!
According to Ed’s Instagram post, she was born healthy last week and, “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”
He goes on to ask that we respect their privacy and we’ll see her (and them) when it’s time.
Congratulations to Ed and Cherry!