      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Has A New Acting Gig

Feb 4, 2022 @ 6:45am
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Ed Sheeran attends the UK Premiere of "Yesterday" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran has been cast in Sumotherhood, an action-comedy directed by Adam Deacon. He says the upcoming movie will celebrate the ‘variety of life in East London in 2022’ and be ‘darkly authentic.’

No word on if he’ll play himself or not…he does have experience doing that in “Yesterday” and “Red Notice”. 

You also caught him NOT being Ed Sheeran (but singing) in ‘Game of Thrones’…

And did you know he was secretly a stormtrooper???

POPULAR POSTS
School Closings and Delays
Peyton Manning Thinks He Knows The Real Reason Tom Brady Is Retiring...LOL
"Pop Goes The Vet With Dr. Joya"
Tom Brady Retires After 22 Years In NFL
Taylor Lautner Is Back In A New Movie...And Marrying Taylor Lautner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On