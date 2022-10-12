Ed Sheeran Gives Unusual Gifts

Ed Sheeran apparently has a habit of gifting giant concrete…penises. He just gave one to Sam Smith…and it’s six feet tall. He’s going to have to get a crane to get it to his house…and he wants to turn it into a fountain. Of course he does. He told Kelly Clarkson all about it!

When did this tradition start? “Elton [John] was first.” Indeed, Sheeran gifted John “a giant marble penis” for his 74th birthday. “I suggested to [husband] David [Furnish] that I should put it in the garden. And he said, ‘No, we have children,’ ” John said in a radio interview last year, adding that the statue is now “hidden in an area in the house where they wouldn’t see it.”