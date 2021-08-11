Ed Sheeran Gets An Honorary Jersey On His Hometown Football Club

Back in May the BBC reported that none other than Ed Sheeran would be the sponsor for Ipswich Town Football Club, a soccer team in Suffolk, England, where Sheeran also lives. According to his Instagram, Sheeran grew up as a fan of the team, so sponsoring the men’s and women’s jerseys (aka shirts) for a year seems like a natural fit. The pop star is currently ramping up promo for his newest album, releasing his newest single “Bad Habits” and his logo on the Ipswich jerseys promises a tour coming very soon.
Ed Sheeran's an official member of Ipswich Town FC https://t.co/nWyQZ9YAD1
— Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) August 7, 2021
So they thought it was fitting he had his own jersey too…#17! But that doesn’t mean he’s hitting the field with the team as he said, “I want to see us promoted and that’s not going to happen if I’m playing.”