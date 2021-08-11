      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Gets An Honorary Jersey On His Hometown Football Club

Aug 11, 2021 @ 7:03am

Back in May the BBC reported that none other than Ed Sheeran would be the sponsor for Ipswich Town Football Club, a soccer team in Suffolk, England, where Sheeran also lives. According to his Instagram, Sheeran grew up as a fan of the team, so sponsoring the men’s and women’s jerseys (aka shirts) for a year seems like a natural fit. The pop star is currently ramping up promo for his newest album, releasing his newest single “Bad Habits” and his logo on the Ipswich jerseys promises a tour coming very soon.

So they thought it was fitting he had his own jersey too…#17!  But that doesn’t mean he’s hitting the field with the team as he said, “I want to see us promoted and that’s not going to happen if I’m playing.”

