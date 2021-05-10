Ed Sheeran Fans Think Two More Albums Are On The Way Because Of This
Ed Sheeran fans think Ed just dropped a clue that two new albums are on the way. It all comes from the announcement that Ed is the new sponsor of his beloved soccer club Ipswich Town.
In the newly released logo, which is expected to appear on the first-team’s new jerseys, there are symbols for plus, minus, equal, divide and multiply (the titles of Ed’s first three albums). But then there is also a minus and equal sign…which they think could be the titles of his next two albums.
Some social media responses:
“Am I the only one confused on WHY there’s a minus and equal sign… those albums aren’t even out yet?”
“Am I the only one seeing a minus symbol? Is this a way to announce the new album?”
“It’s not just me that needed 5 minutes to realise Ed Sheeran’s new shirt has both a minus and an equalise sign on it and he actually DOESN’T have albums with those symbols”
He has been laying low for 18 months, and maybe has used that time to write two albums worth of music?
