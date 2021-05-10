      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Fans Think Two More Albums Are On The Way Because Of This

May 10, 2021 @ 8:04am

Ed Sheeran fans think Ed just dropped a clue that two new albums are on the way.   It all comes from the announcement that Ed is the new sponsor of his beloved soccer club Ipswich Town.

 


In the newly released logo, which is expected to appear on the first-team’s new jerseys, there are symbols for plus, minus, equal, divide and multiply (the titles of Ed’s first three albums). But then there is also a minus and equal sign…which they think could be the titles of his next two albums.

Some social media responses:

“Am I the only one confused on WHY there’s a minus and equal sign… those albums aren’t even out yet?” 

“Am I the only one seeing a minus symbol? Is this a way to announce the new album?”

“It’s not just me that needed 5 minutes to realise Ed Sheeran’s new shirt has both a minus and an equalise sign on it and he actually DOESN’T have albums with those symbols” 

He has been laying low for 18 months, and maybe has used that time to write two albums worth of music?

 

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
albums Ed Sheeran fans shirt soccer sponsorship symbols
POPULAR POSTS
Baristas Are Sharing The Craziest Orders In This Twitter Thread
Star Wars Waffles For May The 4th
Wendy's Is Giving Out FREE Maple Bacon Chicken Croissants This Week With Breakfast Purchase On Their App
Rich Eisen Runs 40-Yard Dash In A Suit To Raise $1.7 Million For St. Jude Hospital
Missed Connections: Sent To The Principal's Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE