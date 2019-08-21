Ed Sheeran Failed Songwriting Classes LOL
He’s one of the most successful musicians in the world, despite the fact he failed in all his courses at music college. That funfact is part of a new exhibit that recently opened in his hometown.
Called Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk, the exhibit was curated by Ed’s dad in celebration of his upcoming hometown shows in Ipswich, England, located in the county of Suffolk. As the Daily Mail reports, one of exhibits is Ed’s report card from his time at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, Surrey, which he attended from 2009 until 2010.
The report card shows that Ed failed all his courses, receiving grades of F in “songcraft,” “professional musicianship,” “music industry prep” and “style development” — which may be why Ed quit school after a year. But just year later, his single “The A Team” reached number three on the U.K. chart, sooooo LOL!
Oh yeah, and he just broke the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time, and he’ll end the two-year trek with four shows in Ipswich, starting on Friday. Ed’s also worth an estimated $194 million and has won four Grammys, among a ton of other awards. So it looks like he bounced back nicely1
The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibit also includes Ed’s childhood drawings, photos of Ed as a child, the Ed puppet that appears in his video for his 2014 hit “Sing,” one of his guitars, and more.
