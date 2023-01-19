99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Drops New Song For Late Friend

January 19, 2023 3:14PM EST
Ed Sheeran Drops New Song For Late Friend
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was converted to black and white.) Ed Sheeran is seen on screen as he accepts an award during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

Earlier this week, Ed Sheeran posted a video teaser for a new song he’s dedicating to his friend Jamal Edwards, who ABC describes as Ed’s friend who “died last year at age 31. He is credited with launching Ed’s career after featuring him on an acoustic A64 session on his SBTV channel in February 2010.”

Now the song is out:

