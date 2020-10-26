Ed Sheeran Donates Over $200,000 to His Former School Where He Met His Wife
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn actually met in high school at Thomas Mills High School is Suffolk. Of course Ed was into music and arts and his wife went on to study molecular biology in college.
To say thank you to the school that has given him and his wife so much, Ed Sheeran donated over $200,000 to the arts and sciences at his former school. A donation that signifies both of their areas of interest from school! The money will also go towards buying new computers.