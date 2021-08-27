      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Debuts Two New Songs At Recent Private Show

Aug 27, 2021 @ 8:13am
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Ed Sheeran attends the UK Premiere of "Yesterday" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran performed at the 100th birthday of performance venue, HMV Empire, and debuted a few new songs. His 19-song set included his past hits ‘Castle On The Hill’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘The A Team’ and ‘Shape Of You’, as well as recent singles ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Visiting Hours’.  And he played two new songs off his new album =, out in October.

 

SEE VIDEO FOR ‘FIRST TIMES’ HERE

SEE VIDEO FOR ‘OVERPASS GRAFFITI’ HERE

