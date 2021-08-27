Ed Sheeran Debuts Two New Songs At Recent Private Show

Ed Sheeran performed at the 100th birthday of performance venue, HMV Empire, and debuted a few new songs. His 19-song set included his past hits ‘Castle On The Hill’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘The A Team’ and ‘Shape Of You’, as well as recent singles ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Visiting Hours’. And he played two new songs off his new album =, out in October.
.@EdSheeran debuts new swoony love songs "First Times" and "Overpass Graffiti" at intimate gig https://t.co/EEJuMtX0OX
— billboard (@billboard) August 26, 2021
