Ed Sheeran, Courtney Cox, Elton John And Brandi Carlisle Pay Tribute To Phoebe Buffay…And Tease New Ed Music

Ed Sheeran is about to release new music and he’s been active on social media teasing it in the best way with Friend Courtney Cox. Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself jamming with Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile — in tribute to Lisa Kudrow.
Instead of singing John’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” the group changed the words to “Tony Danza,” referencing Kudrow’s character Phoebe’s memorable line about the song on Friends.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)
A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)
Lisa had some notes…LOL
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)
A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)