Ed Sheeran Confirms ‘Joker and the Queen’ feat. Taylor Swift Coming on Friday

Feb 9, 2022 @ 9:35am
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran confirmed what fans have been speculating for weeks on the red carpet ahead of the BRIT Awards. Sheeran told LADbible, that a new song “comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Fans have been speculating that Ed Sheeran’s song, “The Joker and the Queen,” would be remixed with Taylor after several Easter eggs were spotted between Sheeran and Taylor’s latest content offerings.

Fans spotted the Taylor Swift patch on the back of Sheeran’s jacket in his “Overpass Graffiti” video, and the equal sign Swift carved into the cake in her “I Bet You Think About Me” video.

Of course, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift previously collaborated on:

“Everything Has Changed” on Red

“End Game” on Reputation

and “Run,” a vault track on Red (Taylor’s Version)

We can’t wait!

