Ed Sheeran Confirms ‘Joker and the Queen’ feat. Taylor Swift Coming on Friday

Ed Sheeran confirmed what fans have been speculating for weeks on the red carpet ahead of the BRIT Awards. Sheeran told LADbible, that a new song “comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift.”
Fans have been speculating that Ed Sheeran’s song, “The Joker and the Queen,” would be remixed with Taylor after several Easter eggs were spotted between Sheeran and Taylor’s latest content offerings.
Fans spotted the Taylor Swift patch on the back of Sheeran’s jacket in his “Overpass Graffiti” video, and the equal sign Swift carved into the cake in her “I Bet You Think About Me” video.
Of course, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift previously collaborated on:
