Ed Sheeran Cancels Vegas Show An Hour Before Show Time, Crashes Vegas Wedding

Source: YouTube

Ed Sheeran says “challenges encountered” led to him having to postpone his concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night an hour before showtime. There were apparently “technical issues” while loading his show in the venue. “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

By the time he posted the message, fans had been bravinng 90-degree heat for hours lined up, with some requiring medical attention for heat-related issues. One person was transported to a local hospital. There were some unhappy Sheerios with one saying: “Us having to be the ones who had to carry the people to medics, having to tell people it was canceled, it was unacceptable.”

But he did make time to surprise a bride and groom and serenade them at their Vegas wedding!