Ed Sheeran Buys Drinks For Patrons On A Six-Hour Bar Crawl

October 2, 2023 9:54AM EDT
Ed Sheeran has been popping in to restaurants and bars all across the country on his tour, and decided to do some of that in NYC while promoting his new album!  Autumn Variations dropped on Friday so to celebrate he started going into random bars to buy drinks for strangers over a period of six hours. Now here’s the difference with New York…in all the other cities, people were super excited to see him. But the first two bars, Ed said “they weren’t feeling it.”

So he hopped on the subway, played beer pong with fans, and took shots before ending at Off The Wagon in Greenwich Village. He said, “I’m very drunk right now. Very drunk.”

BTW…he recorded a live version of the album in fans’ living rooms!  Each song was done in a different fan’s house!  See all 14 recording sessions on YouTube later today!

