Ed Sheeran Bares His Legs In Mrs Claus Dress As He Poses With Elton John

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for his new Christmas song with Elton John to be released. What better way to get everyone into the holiday spirit than with Ed Sheeran in a leg-baring Mrs. Claus outfit? Ed posted a picture of himself in a red and white Mrs. Claus dress with white snow boots posing alongside Elton who sat at a piano wearing a red and green Gucci tracksuit with a red scarf.
Ed and Elton have penned three songs for the holiday season, “Pull My Christmas Cracker,” “You’ll Get More Than A Bang,” and “Merry Christmas.” One fan who left a comment under the hilarious picture wrote, “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey the duo [is] “coming for you.” What do you think of Ed Sheeran’s leg-baring Christmas outfit?