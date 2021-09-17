Ed Sheeran Announces “The Mathematics” Tour

Ed Sheeran will be hitting the road for his “Mathematics Tour” in 2022. The singer is set to release his “=” album later this year and he announced he’ll be touring the UK, Ireland, central Europe, and Scandinavia. Although Ed Sheeran hasn’t announced plans to come to the United States, there’s no doubt he will.
The “Mathematics Tour” kicks off in Cork, Ireland on April, 28th 2022, and will run through September 2022, which leaves plenty of time for the singer to take a holiday before coming to the United States in 2023.
Meanwhile, for his European shows, Ed is making sure fans don’t get taken advantage of with high ticket prices. The tour will use a special mobile technology that will ensure that secondary sites can’t sell tickets at a higher price, you rock Ed!
