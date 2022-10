Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his Mathematics Tour, hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since 2018.

Openers include Khalid, Russ, Dylan and more.

so excited to join my bro @edsheeran on tour! can’t wait to see all of you beautiful people 🖤

tickets on pre-sale October 12th! pic.twitter.com/H9A2cFEnxj — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) October 3, 2022

