Ed Sheeran Announces New Disney+ Documentary

Source: YouTube

Before he drops the Subtract (aka “-“) album on May 5th, Ed Sheeran is bringing us a full-blown documentary to Disney+ on May 3rd! Based on the trailer, there will be a lot of emotions, so maybe watch with a buddy or a fur baby.

Very excited to share this. Ed Sheeran The Sum Of It All, is a 4-part original documentary series coming to @DisneyPlus on 3rd May. Save the date 🍿 ➕✖️➗🟰➖ pic.twitter.com/lLWVt1QLES — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 20, 2023

According to Billboard, the four episodes (titled “Love,” “Loss,” “Focus,” and “Balance”) will show “exclusive content from Sheeran’s personal archive, interviews with his loved ones and intimate performances.” All the episodes will be available on release day for a lil’ binge action before you binge the new album.