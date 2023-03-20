99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Announces New Disney+ Documentary

March 20, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Before he drops the Subtract (aka “-“) album on May 5th, Ed Sheeran is bringing us a full-blown documentary to Disney+ on May 3rd! Based on the trailer, there will be a lot of emotions, so maybe watch with a buddy or a fur baby.

According to Billboard, the four episodes (titled “Love,” “Loss,” “Focus,” and “Balance”) will show “exclusive content from Sheeran’s personal archive, interviews with his loved ones and intimate performances.” All the episodes will be available on release day for a lil’ binge action before you binge the new album.

