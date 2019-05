I am more excited about this, than the new royal baby!

Will Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran get the next crack for “song of the summer?”

The two just revealed a sneak listen to their new song.

Bieber tweeted, “Check out my Instagram story. It’s happening. #friday.”

On IG, you can hear a bit of the song.