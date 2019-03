Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Hozier and Mary J. Blige are among the artists participating in a short film organized by Eurythmics frontwoman Annie Lennox to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

Created in partnership with Apple Music and her charity The Circle, the film serves to promote the concept of #GlobalFeminism by highlighting the injustices suffered by women worldwide, such as misogyny, violence, assault, pay disparity, illiteracy and poor health.