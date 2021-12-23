      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran And Camila Cabello To Release 2022 Collaboration

Dec 23, 2021 @ 7:41am
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran has let the cat out of the bag about a new song coming in 2022 featuring Camila Cabello.  Ed was asked if she was a feature on his next single, “The Joker and the Queen”.  Sheeran replied, “No, but actually we have done a song together that is going to come out next year.”

The two singers previously were featured on Sheeran’s 2019 “No. 6 Collaborations” project on ‘South of the Border.’ Cabello has called Sheeran and Taylor Swift her “songwriting heroes.”

TAGS
Camila Cabello Ed Sheeran
POPULAR POSTS
Tornado Relief
You Laugh You Lose: Christmas Edition
Secret Santa Hands Out $30,000 To Strangers In Arizona
Tom Holland Takes A Long Pause During His Interview To Watch Zendaya Walk In
Ben & Kelly's Top Phone Taps of the Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On