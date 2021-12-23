Ed Sheeran And Camila Cabello To Release 2022 Collaboration

Ed Sheeran has let the cat out of the bag about a new song coming in 2022 featuring Camila Cabello. Ed was asked if she was a feature on his next single, “The Joker and the Queen”. Sheeran replied, “No, but actually we have done a song together that is going to come out next year.”
The two singers previously were featured on Sheeran’s 2019 “No. 6 Collaborations” project on ‘South of the Border.’ Cabello has called Sheeran and Taylor Swift her “songwriting heroes.”
Songwriter @Camila_Cabello breaks down her songwriting process while explaining how @TaylorSwift13 and @EdSheeran gave her inspiration early in her career #THRRoundtable pic.twitter.com/sIaafAqVPO
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 20, 2021
