Ed Sheeran Almost Retired Permanently From Music For This Reason

Jul 27, 2021 @ 7:26am

Honestly, it’s a good reason.

Ed Sheeran is back with a new album but that almost didn’t happen.  He considered retirement after the birth of this daughter.

In a recent interview he said:

“I stopped playing music for a bit, and music is entirely me as a person. Then I had my daughter and I was like, ‘Right, that’s it. This is me. I am probably just going to be a dad. I am not going to play music anymore.’ […] Then I was suddenly like, ‘It is more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have a work ethic.’ I slowly got back into music that way and the creative process started flowing again.”

He is coming off a stretch of immense productivity, saying, “I have done two albums and have written like 250 songs. In that, about 50 ballads. I write about 25 songs a week and one of them will be all right and that will go on the ‘maybe’ list.”

