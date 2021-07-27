Ed Sheeran Almost Retired Permanently From Music For This Reason

Honestly, it’s a good reason.
Ed Sheeran is back with a new album but that almost didn’t happen. He considered retirement after the birth of this daughter.
In a recent interview he said:
“I stopped playing music for a bit, and music is entirely me as a person. Then I had my daughter and I was like, ‘Right, that’s it. This is me. I am probably just going to be a dad. I am not going to play music anymore.’ […] Then I was suddenly like, ‘It is more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have a work ethic.’ I slowly got back into music that way and the creative process started flowing again.”
He is coming off a stretch of immense productivity, saying, “I have done two albums and have written like 250 songs. In that, about 50 ballads. I write about 25 songs a week and one of them will be all right and that will go on the ‘maybe’ list.”