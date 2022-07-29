      Weather Alert

Eastern Kentucky Devastated By Deadly Flooding

Jul 29, 2022 @ 3:36pm
Photo credit: WAVE 3

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows. The woman holding her dog in this picture is ok, according to her father’s Facebook post.

The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment and debris against bridges and swamped homes and businesses.

Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult. One death was confirmed in Perry County, two in Letcher County and two in Clay County, bringing the current number of dead to at least 19.

Here’s how to help:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Governor Beshear has established this fund to help those impacted by flooding. All proceeds will go to flood victims. All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

Aspire Appalachia: You can donate via PayPal at [email protected] They said to be sure to indicate your donation is for July 2022 flood relief.

Kentucky Horse Council/Kentucky Department of Agriculture: With power outages and people displaced from their homes, the Commissioner and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture are accepting donations to help those in need. The collection site is at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A, Frankfort, KY, 40601. They’re taking donations 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday through Aug. 5.

If you need information:

Kentucky State Police is responding to the areas of eastern Kentucky that are affected. Due to a high volume of calls, they’re asking people to only dial 911 if you have an emergency. They provided these numbers for other needs:

  • If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties, contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.
  • If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711
  • If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404
  • If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties, contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127
  • If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131

State parks are sheltering nearly 340 Kentuckians displaced by flooding. Those state parks are Jenny Wiley Pine and Mountain Buckhorn.

TO HELP: Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

FOR MORE BASED ON EACH AREA CLICK HERE

TAGS
American Red Cross Disaster Eastern Kentucky flooding red cross WAVE 3
POPULAR POSTS
Simple Tips To Stay Cool
Candace Cameron Bure Reaches Out To JoJo Siwa After Being Called The "Rudest Celebrity"
Katy Perry Loved Her Time In Kentucky!
Ohio Couple Turns 100 Together After Marking Their 79th Wedding Anniversary
Feel Good Or Setting The Bar? Real Life "Chucky" In Alabama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On