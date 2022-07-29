Eastern Kentucky Devastated By Deadly Flooding

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows. The woman holding her dog in this picture is ok, according to her father’s Facebook post.
The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment and debris against bridges and swamped homes and businesses.
Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult. One death was confirmed in Perry County, two in Letcher County and two in Clay County, bringing the current number of dead to at least 19.
Four young siblings were swept away by vicious floodwaters in Kentucky as their parents struggled in vain to hold onto them, according to a family member: “The mother and father was stranded in the tree for 8 hours before anyone got there to help.” https://t.co/EzZB9UwS7z
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 29, 2022
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.
Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Governor Beshear has established this fund to help those impacted by flooding. All proceeds will go to flood victims. All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
Aspire Appalachia: You can donate via PayPal at [email protected] They said to be sure to indicate your donation is for July 2022 flood relief.
Kentucky Horse Council/Kentucky Department of Agriculture: With power outages and people displaced from their homes, the Commissioner and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture are accepting donations to help those in need. The collection site is at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A, Frankfort, KY, 40601. They’re taking donations 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday through Aug. 5.
Kentucky State Police is responding to the areas of eastern Kentucky that are affected. Due to a high volume of calls, they’re asking people to only dial 911 if you have an emergency. They provided these numbers for other needs:
State parks are sheltering nearly 340 Kentuckians displaced by flooding. Those state parks are Jenny Wiley Pine and Mountain Buckhorn.
⚠️ The latest on the Red Cross response to devastating flooding in Kentucky and St. Louis and how you can help: https://t.co/ucCEz8vZqA
— American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) July 29, 2022
TO HELP: Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
