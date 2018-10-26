Easiest Couples Costumes for this Halloween BRB, going to go convince my husband to be Ally and Jackson Maine from ‘A Star is Born’. A Star Is BornAriana GrandeBettyBradley CooperCostumescouples costumesHalloweenjugheadJustin BieberLady GagaMeghan MarklePrince HarryRiverdale SHARE RELATED CONTENT Ben & Kelly at Waverly Hills Late Night Ninja Time @ Xtremenasium Hearing Impaired Janitor Brought to Tears When Kindergarteners Sign ‘Happy Birthday’ to Him Hallmark Releases Their Christmas 2018 Countdown to Christmas Lineup with 37 New Movies Chrissy Teigen & Average Andy Go Through a Haunted House Justin Bieber, Do You Even Burrito Bro?