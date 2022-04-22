      Weather Alert

Earth Day: Ways You Can Help At Home

Apr 22, 2022 @ 12:35pm

In honor of Earth Day, here are some easy things you can do to help save the planet:

  1. Turn the faucet off when you’re brushing your teeth, washing your face, or shaving .
  2. Look for leaks in your house.
  3. Use reusable water bottles and shopping bags instead of plastic ones.
  4. Walk or bike instead of driving (that last one might be tough, but carpooling might help!)

 

 

