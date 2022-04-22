Weather Alert
Earth Day: Ways You Can Help At Home
Apr 22, 2022 @ 12:35pm
In honor of Earth Day, here are some easy things you can do to help save the planet:
Turn the faucet off when you’re brushing your teeth, washing your face, or shaving .
Look for leaks in your house.
Use reusable water bottles and shopping bags instead of plastic ones.
Walk or bike instead of driving (that last one might be tough, but carpooling might help!)
earth day
save the planet
tips
