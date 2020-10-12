Early Voting Starts Tuesday In Kentucky
government elections design, vector illustration eps10 graphic
Early voting begins in Kentucky on Tuesday. Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
In Louisville, registered voters can cast their ballots at four locations between Tuesday and Nov. 2:
- Kentucky Exposition Center: Fairgrounds North Wing
- KFC Yum! Center – Foyer
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
- Louisville Marriott East – Commonwealth Ballroom: 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.
