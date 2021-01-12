      Weather Alert

Early Ideas For Valentine’s Day That Aren’t Flowers And Chocolates

Jan 12, 2021 @ 8:30am

Edible bouquets are getting more and more popular…and here are a few we’ve found. There are various Etsy shops that make Dum Dum bouquets — but there is a personalization possibility with Mod Party Designs .

 

Or there’s The Reese’s bouquet from Gifts 2 Go Now is made up of 24 individually wrapped peanut butter cups and faux orange flowers to match the wrapping.

Or if you want to go down the pampering route…Lush has some sassy bath bombs for your Valentine. They are bringing back favorites including the Love Boat Bath Bomb, Love Locket Bath Bomb, the Naked Attraction Massage Bar and Prince Charming Shower Gel. There are also new launches for this year, as well as everyone’s favorite peach-shaped bomb that’s become a staple.

 

 

TAGS
alternative bath bombs bouquet chocolate Dum Dum flowers gifts Lush Reese's Valentine's Day
POPULAR POSTS
'Caillou' Leaving PBS...Parents Are NOT Mad
Wet Nose Wednesday - Tess the Boxer
Ryan Reynolds Films Young Co-star In Hilarious Profanity Filled Monologue
Missed Connections: Santa's Helper
Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos Are Coming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE