Early Ideas For Valentine’s Day That Aren’t Flowers And Chocolates
Edible bouquets are getting more and more popular…and here are a few we’ve found. There are various Etsy shops that make Dum Dum bouquets — but there is a personalization possibility with Mod Party Designs .
Or there’s The Reese’s bouquet from Gifts 2 Go Now is made up of 24 individually wrapped peanut butter cups and faux orange flowers to match the wrapping.
Or if you want to go down the pampering route…Lush has some sassy bath bombs for your Valentine. They are bringing back favorites including the Love Boat Bath Bomb, Love Locket Bath Bomb, the Naked Attraction Massage Bar and Prince Charming Shower Gel. There are also new launches for this year, as well as everyone’s favorite peach-shaped bomb that’s become a staple.