Eagle Eye Fans Notice A Few Mistakes In The Harry Potter Reunion

Within hours of the reunion special’s release on New Year’s Day, social media users noticed an oopsie in a picture of a young Emma ROBERTS instead of Emma WATSON. The segment was narrated by Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films.
Some super sleuths did some cross-checking the photo of a little girl in Minnie Mouse ears with a throwback post on Roberts’ personal Instagram feed, and then the producers of “Return to Hogwarts” publicly acknowledged the goof.
GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh
— 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022
“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” they said in a statement. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now.” The second error was gently spotted by Oliver Phelps, who played one-half of the Weasley twins, where he and his identical twin brother James were mislabeled.
