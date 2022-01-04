      Weather Alert

Eagle Eye Fans Notice A Few Mistakes In The Harry Potter Reunion

Jan 4, 2022 @ 8:03am

Within hours of the reunion special’s release on New Year’s Day, social media users noticed an oopsie in a picture of a young Emma ROBERTS instead of Emma WATSON. The segment was narrated by Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films.

Some super sleuths did some cross-checking the photo of a little girl in Minnie Mouse ears with a throwback post on Roberts’ personal Instagram feed, and then the producers of “Return to Hogwarts” publicly acknowledged the goof.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” they said in a statement. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now.” The second error was gently spotted by Oliver Phelps, who played one-half of the Weasley twins, where he and his identical twin brother James were mislabeled.

 

 

