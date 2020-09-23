‘DWTS’ Sends First Star Home…It’s NOT Carole Baskin
“Dancing With the Stars” said farewell to its first star.
In the second week of season 29, after a second round of dances and a whole show’s worth of voting, new host Tyra Banks announced the first elimination of the season.
The rule remains that the judges get to decide which of the bottom two dancers will be sent home, and their choice was between former NBA star Charles Oakley and reality star Carole Baskin. Carole improved a fair amount this week, and while she and Charles ended up with the same total scores, it was the improvement that Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough chose to reward, sending Charles home.