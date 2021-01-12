      Weather Alert

DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Makes It Instagram Official With Brian Austin Green

Jan 12, 2021 @ 7:34am

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess became Instagram official after word got out they have been newly dating. It wasn’t news to their friends, though.

 


“Omg omg omg. I have no words,” former Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson wrote. Peta Murgatroyd added, “There they are,” with heart emojis. “LOVE you guys.” They met through their shared manager, and aren’t putting any labels on the relationship yet. But it looks like it’s going well.

 

