‘DWTS’ Pro Maks Chmerkovskiy Is Back Home From Ukraine

Mar 3, 2022 @ 10:38am

Watch Maksim Chmerkovskiy reunite with wife Peta Murgatroyd after fleeing Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. ET’s Kevin Frazier speaks with Chmerkovskiy at LAX, where the ‘DWTS’ pro addresses the gathered media outside the airport. Chmerkovskiy opens up about his arrest in Kyiv and traveling to Poland, where he was able to board a plane for his return to Los Angeles.

 

Maks had shared updates on his social media during the conflict, and faced some criticism from those who thought he should stay and fight with the men in Ukraine.

