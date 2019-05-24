Dwayne Wade Thinks Milk Costs $20

According to Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade’s wife and famous actress, Dwayne Wade is absolute blown away by the simple things in life in his post-retirement life including that milk doesn’t cost $20!

She shared on the Late Late Show with James Corden that he thought milk costs $20, he’d never been to a car wash but LOVES it (same though), was jaw-dropped by Old Navy, and more! When you’re that rich and lived your life in the NBA, it goes to show you don’t have to grocery shop, wash your car and more! What a life!