Dwayne Wade Posts A Birthday Pic In His Birthday Suit…And Traumatizes His Kids
Dwyane Wade turned 39 over the weekend, and celebrated by posting a racy snap to Instagram in his birthday suit beside wife Gabrielle Union, who wore a robe.
His kids were none too thrilled with the pic.
“Ayooooo chill, I just got on,” Wade’s 13-year-old daughter Zaya replied.
“This isn’t what I wanted to wake up to,” son Zaire, 18, commented.
Union, 48, and Wade’s 2-year-old daughter Kaavia, who has her own Instagram account, also responded: “Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”