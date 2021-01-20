      Weather Alert

Dwayne Wade Posts A Birthday Pic In His Birthday Suit…And Traumatizes His Kids

Jan 20, 2021 @ 8:20am

Dwyane Wade turned 39 over the weekend, and celebrated by posting a racy snap to Instagram in his birthday suit beside wife Gabrielle Union, who wore a robe.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)


His kids were none too thrilled with the pic.

“Ayooooo chill, I just got on,” Wade’s 13-year-old daughter Zaya replied.

“This isn’t what I wanted to wake up to,” son Zaire, 18, commented.

Union, 48, and Wade’s 2-year-old daughter Kaavia, who has her own Instagram account, also responded: “Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”

TAGS
Birthday Dwayne Wade embarassed Gabrielle Union Instagram kids naked
POPULAR POSTS
Spanx For Men Is A Thing
This Donut Pillow Is Awkwardly Viral...Can You Guess Why?
Get Paid $5K To Test House Slippers
You Laugh You Lose: Bounty On Me Head
Selena Gomez "De Una Vez"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE