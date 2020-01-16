Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Father Passes At The Age Of 75
Sad news for Dwayne Johnson and his family. WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Dwayne’s dad, died yesterday. He was 75.
Johnson spent most of his career in the National Wrestling Alliance, winning several championships and emerging as a tag team specialist. He joined WWE in 1983 and won the tag team championships with Tony Atlas, becoming the first black tag team champions in WWE history.
After he retired from the ring in 1991, he worked as a trainer with his son, The Rock. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
Dwayne previously thanked his father, Rocky, for making him “who I am today”.
